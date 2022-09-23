Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield inside Westminster Hall last week BBC

ITV has denied that This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were “heckled” by people waiting in line to see the Queen lying in state.

Last week, the broadcaster issued a statement in defence of the daytime duo after it was claimed that they had “jumped the queue” inside Westminster Hall, where the late monarch was lying in state prior to her funeral.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event,” a spokesperson said.

On Friday, The Sun published quotes from someone supposedly in the queue at the time of Phillip and Holly’s visit, who claimed the pair were “heckled” by those in line.

However, an ITV rep has insisted this was not the case.

Phillip and Holly in the This Morning studio earlier this week S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

“This account is untrue and is not a fair and accurate representation of what happened that day,” they told Metro.

“Phillip and Holly were escorted by government staff to work from the media gallery. They did not file past the Queen’s coffin and were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national media in a professional capacity.”

During Tuesday’s edition of This Morning, the pair also addressed the backlash head-on, with Holly insisting: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue, and no-one filed past the Queen.

“We, of course, respected those rules. However we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue.”