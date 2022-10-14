This Morning's Josie Gibson Has The Hangover From Hell As She Explores Horror Maze After NTAs

With the National Television Awards taking place on a Thursday this year, viewers were spared the all-too-familiar sight of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting live to the nation while nursing sore heads.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone on the This Morning team was feeling as fresh as a daisy during Friday’s show. Just ask roving reporter Josie Gibson.

Advertisement

Already feeling a little worse for wear thanks to the previous night’s festivities, Josie had the ultimate hangover from hell on Friday when she was given the unenviable task of trying out some horror mazes on just two hours’ sleep.

The former Big Brother winner was seen making her way through what has been dubbed the “world’s most frightening maze” at the London Bridge Experience.

While she initially tried to keep her cool, joking about how the “build-up” was the worst part of it all, it took roughly 10 seconds before Josie was screaming her way through the maze.

Josie Gibson explores the UK's scariest attraction... with a hangover ITV

Advertisement

“It’s too much for a hangover,” she was then heard joking, as she tried to run off from the various scares provided by actors in full horror fancy dress, all while colleagues Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were seen laughing along in the studio.

Frankly, we were knackered just watching her.

Having made her escape after around two minutes’ worth of screaming, Josie told viewers: “I feel like I’m gonna have a heart attack. I’ll never be right again. That is by far the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. My heart is pounding. I need a little lie down.”

Alison and Dermot couldn't hide their laughs as Josie made her way around the maze ITV

Regular This Morning viewers will know that producers often push Josie out of her comfort zone on the live show.

Advertisement