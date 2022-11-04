Alison Hammond Sitting On The Throne As A Christmas Countess In This TV Ad Is An Early Festive Treat

Alison Hammond has long been a queen in our eyes, but she has finally got to sit on the throne she deserves in Sainsbury’s new Christmas advert.

The This Morning favourite has transformed into Countess Hammond for the supermarket’s annual festive promo, which sees her presiding over a land “far, far away”.

As her staff prepare for a festive feast, Alison is seen giving approval to a range of dishes before she is presented with a Christmas pudding, much to her dissatisfaction.

Alison Hammond in the Sainsbury's Christmas advert Sainsbury's

“I’ve never really liked Christmas pudding,” she says, before blowing out the boozy blaze on the pudding.

The chef then sets about creating a new masterpiece to present to the Countess at the banquet, as an orchestral version of Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag plays.

Alison is aghast to see another pudding offered up to her, as the chef has seemingly ignored her request for “something different”.

However, once he confirms the pud is actually a caramelised biscuit Christmas pudding, the Countess takes a bite as everyone nervously awaits her verdict.

“Mmm…that’s a bit of me!” Alison concludes, as she lets out her trademark cackle.

Alison plays a Countess in the supermarket's festive promo Sainsbury's