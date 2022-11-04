There’s a new employee at one of the nation’s biggest supermarkets this Christmas, as Buddy The Elf makes a triumphant return.

The festive character, played by Will Ferrell in the beloved 2003 film Elf, featured in Asda’s new Christmas TV advert.

The 90-second ad sees Buddy become the supermarket’s latest recruit as he sets about turning the store into a winter wonderland.

It uses original footage and iconic lines from the film merged with newly filmed scenes to place Buddy right at the heart of a bustling Asda store in the build-up to his favourite time of year.

There’s an homage to Elf’s iconic street crossing scene – except this time, it’s a train of Asda shopping trolleys, not a New York City cab, that causes Buddy to exclaim “sorry!” as it crashes into him.

As he begins his trial shift, Buddy samples some pigs in blankets and sings loudly over the store tannoy system.

Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf in Asda's Christmas advert Asda

But when the shop closes for the evening, Buddy transforms the store floor with fairy lights and decorations, which impresses his new bosses so much that be’s awarded a full-time job.