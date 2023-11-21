Former This Morning Host Weighs In On The Show's 'Disaster Stage'

Former This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley in 2018 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former This Morning host Judy Finnigan has weighed in on the many headlines that have been surrounding the show in recent history.

Back in May, This Morning host Phillip Schofield announced he was stepping down from the show after 21 years at the helm, following rumours he and co-host Holly Willoughby had fallen out behind the scenes.

Less than a week later, it was confirmed he had resigned from ITV altogether, after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague on the daytime show.

Speaking to Saga magazine, Judy – who fronted This Morning with husband Richard Madeley for 13 years – admitted she felt This Morning has reached a “disaster of a stage in [its] life”.

“I no longer watch it, and won’t appear on there to talk about my book,” Judy said, insisting this “isn’t a protest, it’s just a very different show than it was when we were doing it”.

She continued: “I know the politics inside television are extremely dense, but it seems to me to be an extraordinary disaster of a stage in This Morning’s life that I don’t think needed to happen. Phillip [Schofield] is not a close friend but he is a friend, and I must admit I simply cannot understand why he had to go.

“A lot of discussion has been had about why the show couldn’t work because Phillip and Holly [Willoughby] weren’t good friends anymore. I couldn’t understand what I always thought was this unhealthy obsession with Holly and Phillip being best friends – therefore for the programme to work they had to be so close. Programmes and presenters don’t work like that.”

“I just find the whole thing a great shame and incredibly upsetting,” she added.

“It seemed a pretty savage outcome after 21 years,” he said. “It seemed quite brutal to be honest. I took a paternal interest in it – I kept in touch, told him to take it easy and that it’ll be all right. He agreed. All things pass in the end.”

Richard added: “We’ve all been through terrible experiences and the worst ones are the phones that come out of a clear blue sky and you don’t see them coming.

“Politicians say they’re only one debate away from a catastrophe and it’s the same in our industry.”

