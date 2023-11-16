Rumoured This Morning 'Frontrunner' Slams Rumours He's Joining The Show

Martin Lewis on the set of This Morning in February Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Financial journalist, broadcaster and money-saving expert Martin Lewis has responded to rumours that he’s set to take over as presenter of ITV’s flagship morning TV programme, This Morning.

The award-winning daytime show has gone without permanent hosts since both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s much-publicised departures earlier this year.

And while various outlets have recently named Martin as a frontrunner based on bookies’ odds, it seems the man himself is less keen on the idea.

“A few stories have appeared [claiming] that I am bookies’ favourite to take over as presenter of This Morning. Hilarious! If anyone put money on that they’d lose it,” he wrote on Threads, before listing the reasons the rumours are untrue

“I’ve rightly not been sounded out in any way at all,” he began, adding: “In any case I would and have rejected all daily presenting gigs, I’m already over full time with [Money Saving Expert, his financial tips website] and my show etc.”

He then followed up by saying that, despite having made multiple appearances on This Morning in the last two decades, he thinks he’d be “crap” at the role, and “wouldn’t put me or you through it, there’s far better out there”.

Martin concluded with a final message which read: “Move on. Nowt to see here.”

Martin shared this message with fans on his Threads page Threads/Martin Lews

This Morning is currently being helmed by a rotating line-up of presenters, including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson – the latter of whom recently landed in Australia ahead of her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning in May, which preceded him resigning from ITV altogether, after admitting to having lied to producers about a previous affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Phillip and Holly on This Morning in May Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Holly quit in October, following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’,” she said at the time.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”