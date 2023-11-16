ITV Responds To Reports Of Behind-The-Scenes 'Crisis' At Dancing On Ice Over Presenting Line-Up

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the Dancing On Ice studio Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

An ITV representative has spoken out amid reports of behind-the-scenes drama at Dancing On Ice.

The long-running skating show is due to return for its 16th series in January, with the 12 stars competing this time around currently in training with their celebrity partners.

However, it’s still not clear who will be presenting the show, after Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV earlier in the year when he admitted to having lied to his producers on This Morning about an affair with a younger colleague.

Since then, his former co-host Holly Willoughby has also left This Morning and is currently taking time out of the spotlight, following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

According to The Sun, Holly is yet to sign up to host the new series of Dancing On Ice, claiming bosses are “in a panic” because she is apparently “hesitant about stepping back into the limelight.”

An ITV spokesperson told the tabloid: “Further announcements regarding Dancing on Ice will be made in due course.”

ITV had nothing to add when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also contacted Holly Willoughby’s team for comment.

Holly on the set of This Morning last month Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Following Phillip Schofield’s exit from ITV, a number of names were reported in the press as potential replacements, including Stephen Mulhern, Rochelle Humes and, our personal favourite, cruising queen Jane McDonald.

Last month, the Catchphrase presenter confirmed he was “talking” to Dancing On Ice about becoming its new co-host, having previously presented it with Holly while Phillip has been unavailable.

Among the stars competing on Dancing On Ice next year are boxer Ricky Hatton, soap star Ryan Thomas, broadcaster Adele Roberts and former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt.

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb initially signed up, but then pulled out of the show due to an injury. He’s now been replaced by Olympian Eddie Edwards, better known as Eddie The Eagle.