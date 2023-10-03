Dancing On Ice Confirms Popular British Reality Star As Sixth Celebrity On Next Series' Line-Up

Dancing On Ice's team of professionals performing on the show in 2019 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Made In Chelsea cast member Miles Nazaire has confirmed he’s taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice.

On Tuesday morning, Miles became the sixth famous face revealed to be getting his skates on when the long-running ITV reality show returns to our screens next year.

The reality star and social media personality shared the news on social media, telling ITV: “I’ve always loved to dance, but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

“I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

Miles first joined Made In Chelsea during its 15th series in 2018. Since then, he has appeared on-and-off on the E4 reality show, but remains part of the current cast.

He’s also appeared on dating shows Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating in the past.

Although Dancing On Ice doesn’t actually return to our screens until January 2024, the line-up is announced months in advance due to the amount of training that goes into a series.

Former Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford was also revealed to be taking part on Monday, with more celebrities set to be announced in the coming days.