Gogglebox Is Set To Say Goodbye To Two Long-Standing Favourites As They Quit Show

Stephen and Daniel on Gogglebox Channel 4

Gogglebox has announced that there will be two favourites missing when the show returns for a new series on Friday.

Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig have quit the hit Channel 4 show, 10 years after the former first made his debut.

Channel 4 and show creators Studio Lambert said that the couple had decided to “explore life beyond the sofa” in a statement released on Thursday.

“After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show,” they said.

“As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years.

“We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects.”

Stephen first joined Gogglebox with his then best friend Chris Butland-Steed when the show began in 2013.

Chris quit the show in 2018, and later claimed he’d fallen out with his former BFF.

Stephen was initially joined on the show by his mum Pat after Chris’ exit, before Daniel later joined him on the sofa.

In a post on Instagram, Stephen said of leaving the show: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

“We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

“We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years.”

He and Daniel, who married in 2018 after a two-year engagement, also posted a video message to the show’s fans thanking them for their support.