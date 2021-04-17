Gogglebox viewers got to see a little bit more of Stephen Webb than they probably wanted to during Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 series.

Stephen, who appears on the the show with his husband Daniel Lustig, was seen modelling a pair of jodhpurs at the start of the episode, but let’s just say they left very little to the imagination.

He told Daniel: “Putting on my new jodhpurs to show you... look...” before Daniel replied: “They’re too big, you look like your sister.”

“But don’t they hold my belly in?” asked Stephen. “Look when I put my jodhpur down...”