Although we may currently be enjoying the autumnal offerings UK television has to offer (like the return of Bake Off, Strictly and Drag Race UK), it’s never too early to start thinking about the year ahead, is it?

One show which has already begun announcing its contestants for 2024 is Dancing On Ice.

The ITV series will be back for its 16th season, and among its line-up are the usual mix of stars from across the world of music, sport and beyond..

But who exactly will be skating for a chance to be crowned the winner? These are the celebrities confirmed so far…

Amber Davies

Who is she? Amber shot to fame when she won the third series of Love Island alongside her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay (who also went on to appear on Dancing On Ice after leaving the villa).

Since then, Amber has become a West End star, taking on roles in Back to the Future, 9 to 5: The Musical and Pretty Woman.

She says: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie, but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them. I don’t want the adrenaline to get the better of me.

“I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.”

Hannah Spearritt

Who is she? Hannah made her name in the late 90s as part of pop group, S Club 7.

But while her former bandmates embark on a UK reunion tour, Hannah made the decision to not take part, and is instead training for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

She says: “I’m really excited about learning a new skill. It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing. Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

Claire Sweeney

Who is she? Soap queen Claire is best known for playing Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside between 1991 and 2003. After ventures into reality TV and West End performing, she’s now returned to Soapland, and is currently starring as Cassie Plummer in ITV’s Coronation Street.

She says: “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright.

“I’ve had to wear my boots around the house... I haven’t stepped on the ice yet.”

Ricky Hatton

Who is he? Ricky is a former two-weight world champion boxer.

He announced his retirement in 2011, but came back for one final fight in 2012, where he went toe-to-toe with Vyacheslav Senchenko.

He says: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

