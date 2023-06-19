Jane McDonald Tipped For Another Major Presenting Role And Fans Are Absolutely Here For It

Jane McDonald Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

When Jane McDonald hosted the British Soap Awards earlier this month, viewers were left hoping to see more of her on screen – and it looks like their wish may well have been answered.

Jane was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in May after admitting that he’d lied to his bosses at This Morning about having an affair with a younger colleague.

It’s now been reported that Jane is being eyed for another of Phillip’s former jobs, this time joining Holly Willoughby as the new host of Dancing On Ice.

Holly Willoughby at the launch of Dancing On Ice in January Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Over the weekend, The Mirror reported that the former Loose Women panellist is the “the number one choice” for the Sunday night presenting role, after “blowing ITV bosses away” with her hosting at the British Soap Awards.

And it seems fans are very much on board with the idea:

Honestly I’d watch Dancing on Ice for a bit of Jane — ADS (@moranhaj) June 18, 2023

The perfect choice — Bobby Warans (@bobwarans) June 18, 2023

Great choice — Pete Price (@PeteCityPrice) June 18, 2023

Damn right. a great lady, and she would be great and should present the show alone…….Or take Torvill and Dean off the panel and let the three of them present as a team. Three decent and loved Brits https://t.co/vGC129qY4X — Paul Begg (@PaulBegg8) June 18, 2023

the absolute glam the queen of Wakefield jane mcdonald is going to bring to the screens and venues of dancing on ice this year. hope she sings a couple of songs for the dancers to dance to Xx Love You @TheJaneMcDonald pic.twitter.com/gGjSfiQOhf — charlie and anna hq (@toesophone) June 18, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Jane initially rose to fame in the late 90s on the BBC documentary series The Cruise.

Following this, she released a number-one album and became a popular panellist on Loose Women before stepping down from the show in 2013.

These days, she’s best known for her work on the Channel 5 travel show Cruising With Jane McDonald, which won her a Bafta in 2018. She also made her debut appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox last week, alongside her BFF Sue.