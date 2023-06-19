Jane McDonald Tipped For Another Major Presenting Role And Fans Are Absolutely Here For It

When Jane McDonald hosted the British Soap Awards earlier this month, viewers were left hoping to see more of her on screen – and it looks like their wish may well have been answered.
Jane was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV in May after admitting that he’d lied to his bosses at This Morning about having an affair with a younger colleague.
It’s now been reported that Jane is being eyed for another of Phillip’s former jobs, this time joining Holly Willoughby as the new host of Dancing On Ice.
Over the weekend, The Mirror reported that the former Loose Women panellist is the “the number one choice” for the Sunday night presenting role, after “blowing ITV bosses away” with her hosting at the British Soap Awards.
And it seems fans are very much on board with the idea:
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
Jane initially rose to fame in the late 90s on the BBC documentary series The Cruise.
Following this, she released a number-one album and became a popular panellist on Loose Women before stepping down from the show in 2013.
These days, she’s best known for her work on the Channel 5 travel show Cruising With Jane McDonald, which won her a Bafta in 2018. She also made her debut appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox last week, alongside her BFF Sue.
Marvin and Rochelle Humes were also reported to be in consideration to present the next series of Dancing On Ice, while Stephen Mulhern previously co-hosted with Holly in 2022 after Phillip had to miss a week due to Covid.