Celebrity Gogglebox Adds Another Star To Line-Up, And We're In For Some Seriously Camp Fun

Jane McDonald Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Anyone who wanted to see more of Jane McDonald on our screens after seeing her in action at the British Soap Awards earlier this week has had their prayers answered.

On Thursday afternoon, the former Loose Women panellist revealed she was taking part in the next season of Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Advertisement

And what’s more, her right-hand woman Sue (who fans of our Jane will no doubt recognise from her hit Channel 5 show Cruising With Jane McDonald) is also joining in the fun.

Jane revealed on Instagram: “I’m going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue – it’s going to be an absolute blast!

“We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Advertisement

The Bafta winner’s announcement comes just days after comedian Katherine Ryan revealed she would also be offering her critiques on the past week’s TV when Gogglebox returns to our screens later this month.

“It’s usually just the dogs who get to see us watch TV, so we’re excited to welcome viewers into our home as we decompress in our favourite spot – the sofa,” Katherine said.

“We’ve been huge Gogglebox fans for years and we are thrilled to be taking part.”

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported that some familiar faces are also set to return to Celebrity Gogglebox for this year’s series, including Denise Van Outen and Duncan James and Happy Mondays performers Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Zoe Ball will also be back on the sofa alongside her son, Woody Cook, and dad, Johnny Ball.