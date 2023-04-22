The Gogglebox Gang's Take On *That* Obsession Pillow Scene Was Everything We Wanted And More

Richard Armatage in Obsession's most infamous scene Netflix

The moment TV fans have been waiting for finally arrived on Friday night… the Gogglebox lot finally reached the infamous pillow scene in Obsession.

For those who’ve still not sat down to watch the raunchy Netflix show, which centres around a man who begins a passionate love affair with his son’s partner, only for the two to become increasingly infatuated with one another.

Obsession’s most talked-about scene sees William (played by Richard Armitage) arriving in a Paris hotel room where his son and girlfriend have been staying overnight.

After arriving in their room, he begins seeking out her scent on the bedding, before sniffing out a cushion and beginning a rather rigorous solo sex act.

And, naturally, this was the scene that the Gogglebox gang were treated to during Friday night’s instalment.

“They never show ordinary sex on TV,” Mary observed. “It’s always acrobatic or on a lavatory or people are standing on their heads or something.”

Giles and Mary watching Obsession during Friday's episode of Gogglebox Channel 4

Her husband Giles later pointed out: “He’s not been doing much brain surgery… hasn’t he got a job to hold down?”

Meanwhile, on her own sofa, Jenny questioned: “What’s happened to him, Lee? He was a respectable doctor a few weeks ago. Now he’s a frigging sex perv.”

Jenny and Lee react to the scene Channel 4/Netflix

As the scene unfolded, Ronnie couldn’t believe his eyes as the character began “having a J Arthur” (rhyming slang that refers to industrialist J Arthur Rank, for those not in the know), while brother-and-sister duo Pete and Sophie cracked up imagining how the scene might play out.

“Imagine if they’ve forgotten something,” Sophie joked, with Pete adding: “‘Oh I forgot my phone charger!’. And dad’s there shagging the cushions.”

Sophie and Pete watching the action unfold Channel 4

The final word went to David and Shirley, though, with the latter asking: “Imagine me walking in, and you had the pillow…”

“I don’t wanna go around shagging bloody pillows!” he insisted. “ You’d probably just walk out, ‘oh sorry to interrupt’. I bet you’d go like, ‘oh, saves me…’.”

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Channel 4

And the Gogglebox stars’ commentary on the saucy scene went down a storm with viewers…

How did I know that the last word following Obsession would go to Dave and Shirl 😂 #Gogglebox — victoria martin (@tor_a) April 21, 2023

Nooooo not #Gogglebox showing the pillow scene #obsession — Gabrielle RG (@GoobRoob) April 21, 2023

Just watched #Gogglebox and what the actual fuck is that #obsession . Fucking nuts. — ymmot reltub (@tommyb1508) April 21, 2023

Well he ain't reet on that #obsession! Sniffing that bed like a police sniffer dog and then going solo. What's that all about then? 🤣😂 #Gogglebox #GoggleboxReady — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) April 21, 2023

Obsession putting me off staying in a hotel room for life #Gogglebox — Nicola🧟♀️🧛🏻♀️ (@Nic_Nik) April 21, 2023