24 Memes That Live In Our Head Rent-Free After Binge-Watching Obsession On Netflix

Since it debuted on Netflix last week, it didn’t take long for Obsession to quickly become one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant around the world.

Word of mouth (especially about *that* hotel pillow scene) and a marketing campaign that had more than a whiff of Fifty Shades about it has had millions of us tuning in.

But the four-part drama, which tells the story of a surgeon who embarks upon a sex-fuelled affair with his son’s girlfriend, as the pair grow increasingly infatuated with one another, has left many viewers with more questions than answers.

After streaming the whole series, we’re still left with an overwhelming sense of “what have I just watched”? And we’re not the only ones...

(Warning: spoilers ahead)...

From the get-go, people were puzzled/stressed/alarmed/speechless but couldn’t. stop. watching.

My face the whole way through #Obsession on Netflix so far and my face the whole way through has been: pic.twitter.com/KLwPo4ONsd — Polly 🧁 (@slp_95) April 13, 2023

Nooooo who’s watching #ObsessionNetflix? I’m only on episode 2 and this has been my face for most of it so far… pic.twitter.com/DBC8e0K2NC — Beth Gordon (@bethanygordon_) April 17, 2023

brief summary of me watching #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/18AEwwVfsN — laia 🐉 tony soprano era (@bloodyprimavera) April 13, 2023

I swear this was my face watching every episode of #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/aZ9XVdXoXi — 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝🇬🇭 (@WizardKenny) April 16, 2023

This is so messy, but I just need to see how it plays out #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/EZl8NXWlzZ — N I K K I🤎 (@_Nikkibaby_) April 17, 2023

This is very good advice

Todays top tip:



Do not, & I can not stress this enough, DO NOT WATCH #ObsessionNetflix with your mother 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/CZTGxrwztm — Stacey Watts (@smw_86) April 16, 2023

The initial plot set-up had everyone going “naaahhhhh”

one look and 1 min of weird af convo, that's what it took for this man to ruin his whole career, that's just laughable #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/2iBlRcmyNR — julia (@julia36229) April 15, 2023

#ObsessionNetflix

William risking it all n jeopardize his family, wife, and career to have an affair with his son's GF. In fact their whole fascination with each other is puzzling pic.twitter.com/kv74S9g8Y3 — 🇿🇦NWA-MAHUMANI🇿🇦 (@Masasekanii) April 14, 2023

Me watching these grown adults make imbecilic and improbable decisions without blinking. #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/tiDelOewWW — T.E.A (@teaswritehands) April 15, 2023

Everyone agreed that William’s life choices were 0/10

It's April and we already have the worst father of the year. #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/Epf6MleeaU — $desing$ (@raicarde1) April 14, 2023

Thank god I checked Twitter before watching more than 10 minutes of #ObsessionNetflix because...*spoilers* this guy destroyed his life by having an affair w/ his son's fiancée & was the cause of his son's death. Then he's all like, "Still, I wouldn't change it." GET. THERAPY. pic.twitter.com/Ydj0FqNrCF — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@TheAltSource) April 16, 2023

And Anna’s reaction to her dead fiancé was so stone cold it was borderline iconic

Anna walking by a naked William, and cracked skull Jay on the steps with no acknowledgement was so unhinged I had to bust out laughing. #ObsessionNetflix



pic.twitter.com/3xhEGwzeN0 — Naru-The Ninja (@NarutoTrickzxTv) April 15, 2023

Anna walking past her dead fiancé and carrying on with her life #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/Dp4eYCTLTR — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) April 16, 2023

That infamous pillow scene left many viewers traumatised

Settled down to watch my guy Richard Armitage on #ObsessionNetflix only to see him fucking a pillow! #Obsession pic.twitter.com/WvhallEINE — Tiffany Varjack 💋 (@TiffanyVarjack) April 13, 2023

William 5 min after arriving in the hotel room #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/Poyyr8H1It — 🖤 (@Heartlesssssz) April 14, 2023

This is why I always take the hotel cushions off the bed & put them far, far, far away. #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/jlt0KK9KNs — Christina Alagaratnam (@ChrissyA_92) April 13, 2023

And even after finishing all four episodes, people were still puzzled/stressed/alarmed/speechless

Finished #ObsessionNetflix and I really don’t know what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/VHM0LUtxoa — Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) April 16, 2023

Still thinking about #ObsessionNetflix a day later like pic.twitter.com/j59UGE6niQ — Shona ♡ (@shochit) April 16, 2023

But never mind the plot, what about Anna’s barnet?

Anna’s haircut is the only part of this show worth obsessing over. It’s so distractingly bad #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/nEVJt0h9Sw — Kara (@kdeyerme) April 17, 2023