24 Memes That Live In Our Head Rent-Free After Binge-Watching Obsession On Netflix

What. Is. Going. On?
Since it debuted on Netflix last week, it didn’t take long for Obsession to quickly become one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant around the world.

Word of mouth (especially about *that* hotel pillow scene) and a marketing campaign that had more than a whiff of Fifty Shades about it has had millions of us tuning in.

But the four-part drama, which tells the story of a surgeon who embarks upon a sex-fuelled affair with his son’s girlfriend, as the pair grow increasingly infatuated with one another, has left many viewers with more questions than answers.

After streaming the whole series, we’re still left with an overwhelming sense of “what have I just watched”? And we’re not the only ones...

(Warning: spoilers ahead)...

From the get-go, people were puzzled/stressed/alarmed/speechless but couldn’t. stop. watching.

This is very good advice

The initial plot set-up had everyone going “naaahhhhh”

Everyone agreed that William’s life choices were 0/10

And Anna’s reaction to her dead fiancé was so stone cold it was borderline iconic

That infamous pillow scene left many viewers traumatised

And even after finishing all four episodes, people were still puzzled/stressed/alarmed/speechless

But never mind the plot, what about Anna’s barnet?

Obsession is streaming on Netflix now.

Matt Bagwell - Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

