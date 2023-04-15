Obsession Viewers Can't Get Over *That* Wild Pillow Scene: 'I Have No Words'

Netflix's Obsession has proved to be rather a talking point Netflix

Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Netflix’s Obsession.

Obsession viewers have been left lost for words over a wild scene involving a hotel pillow in Netflix’s raunchy drama.

The four-part series tells the story of a surgeon who embarks upon a sex-fuelled affair with his son’s girlfriend, as the pair grow increasingly infatuated with one another.

Despite the show only debuting on Thursday, one scene in particular has already sparked much conversation online.

It sees William Farrow follow his lover Anna Barton to Paris, where she is on a mini break with his son Jay.

After meeting up with Anna for sex in a back alley, William later checks into the same hotel room where Anna and Jay had been staying, where he turns carnal and hunts for her scent.

Intensely sniffing a hotel cushion, William then begins a solo sex act, which left viewers not knowing what to make of it all..

Settled down to watch my guy Richard Armitage on #ObsessionNetflix only to see him fucking a pillow! #Obsession pic.twitter.com/WvhallEINE — Tiffany Varjack 💋 (@TiffanyVarjack) April 13, 2023

Just finished watching #Obsession and honestly I have no words... this show is hilarious what on earth was he doing with that pillow...dammn well...Much less Sexy than it looks...#Netflix #ObsessionNetflix #Review pic.twitter.com/f4AkbOeF4D — Akash Sharma (@Yourstrulyakash) April 14, 2023

Obsession #Netflix

Fucking hell was not expecting the pillow sniffing wank 😳😂 — Clare Newby (@NewbyClare) April 13, 2023

the pillow humping scene in Obsession on Netflix is the funniest worst thing I have seen in a while — Talia Marshall (@princesstehangi) April 14, 2023

Nah because obsession on Netflix is not real like this guy really flew to Paris for a 10 second shag with his sons girlfriend? He then books the SAME ROOM they had after they leave and shags the pillow that smells like her while crying — daisy 🏼 (@daisywright_) April 14, 2023

I’m absolutely howling what is he doing to that pillow, god this is tragic #obsession — Kieran (@hiblenky_) April 14, 2023

#CurrentlyWatching new limited series “#Obsession” on Netflix. William is down horrendously bad omg, I can’t stop laughing 😭 He’s tryna inhale this lady’s scent out her pillow 😂😂😂😂😂 #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/VcyBWYf3tq — 💎Desire Luxe💎| #BlackSimmer (@DesireLuxe) April 15, 2023

Nothing really ruins your childhood celebrity crush more than watching Richard Armitage having a wank to a pillow 😩😩 #Obsession — Leah White (@leahwhitex) April 15, 2023

The pillow sniffing wank in obsession was just very unexpected 😂😂😂😂 — Tochi Ogboko (@tochiogboko) April 15, 2023

Na y’all go watch Obsession on Netflix, this man just fucked a whole pillow bruh 😂 — Casee (@imcasee) April 15, 2023

Lmaoo this is no longer Obsession, this is ridiculous. What was that sniffing pillow scene? #ObsessionNetflix — Katyanna ~ (@katyanna25) April 13, 2023

This Obsession series on Netflix is weird. What was the man doing on the hotel bed please? 😭😩🤣 — Larni 🖤 (@Larni27) April 14, 2023

Richard Armitage, who plays William, revealed that actually the scene was originally meant to play out differently, and some of what made it in the edit was improvised.

In an interview with Metro, he said: “It was really unexpected because it was written as quite a different scene.

“There was a tissue with her imprint of her lipstick on which we didn’t feel necessarily worked.

“I was really conscious that it shouldn’t be in any way comedic so we sort of left it quite open and it was a bit of an improvisation actually.”

He continued: “Charlie [Murphy, who plays Anna] had – without me knowing – sprayed her scent that she’d been wearing throughout the shoot into different parts of the bed and I just got the sense of it, and that’s where the scene just opened.

“But the recording it wasn’t too planned, actually.”