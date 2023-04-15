Obsession Viewers Can't Get Over *That* Wild Pillow Scene: 'I Have No Words'

Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Netflix’s Obsession.
Obsession viewers have been left lost for words over a wild scene involving a hotel pillow in Netflix’s raunchy drama.
The four-part series tells the story of a surgeon who embarks upon a sex-fuelled affair with his son’s girlfriend, as the pair grow increasingly infatuated with one another.
Despite the show only debuting on Thursday, one scene in particular has already sparked much conversation online.
It sees William Farrow follow his lover Anna Barton to Paris, where she is on a mini break with his son Jay.
After meeting up with Anna for sex in a back alley, William later checks into the same hotel room where Anna and Jay had been staying, where he turns carnal and hunts for her scent.
Intensely sniffing a hotel cushion, William then begins a solo sex act, which left viewers not knowing what to make of it all..
Richard Armitage, who plays William, revealed that actually the scene was originally meant to play out differently, and some of what made it in the edit was improvised.
In an interview with Metro, he said: “It was really unexpected because it was written as quite a different scene.
“There was a tissue with her imprint of her lipstick on which we didn’t feel necessarily worked.
“I was really conscious that it shouldn’t be in any way comedic so we sort of left it quite open and it was a bit of an improvisation actually.”
He continued: “Charlie [Murphy, who plays Anna] had – without me knowing – sprayed her scent that she’d been wearing throughout the shoot into different parts of the bed and I just got the sense of it, and that’s where the scene just opened.
“But the recording it wasn’t too planned, actually.”
Obsession is available to stream on Netflix now.