Sex/Life's Intimacy Co-Ordinator Sets The Record Straight On Season 2's Most Talked-About Scene

Warning: This article is NSFW and contains spoilers for season two of Netflix’s Sex/Life.

Sex/Life’s intimacy co-ordinator has spilled on the one scene from the show’s second season that has really got fans talking.

The Netflix drama once again sparked conversation about the use of penis prosthetics after a scene involving a character who’d had a sexual injury.

Devon shows Cooper what he's got Netflix

Advertisement

In the sixth and final episode of the second season, fans see Cooper in a gym changing room with his colleague Devon, who has recently undergone penis reconstruction surgery.

Devon underwent the op after his penis was bitten off in a car accident, during which he was receiving oral sex.

Bragging he’d “actually gained an inch” following the reconstruction, he then explained he was “fully automated” as he began manually pumping up his member.

Sex/Life’s creator Stacy Rukeyser previously remained tight-lipped about whether actor Jonathan Sadowski used a specially created penis in the scene.

Advertisement

However, now the show’s intimacy coordinator Casey Hudecki has spoken out.

“He [Jonathan] was so stoked for it,” she told American publication Us. “I don’t wanna speak for him, but I’m sure he will tell you that he thought it was hilarious. And he was ready.”

She added: “He had a whole prosthetic process before and after [the locker room scene].”

Stacey Rukeyser had previously told Variety: “I’m not sure it’s a prosthetic! We’ll never tell.”

The showrunner issued a similar response when there was speculation around a scene involving Adam Demos’ character Brad in the first season.

That Sex/Life shower scene has got the whole internet talking Netflix

She told Collider: “That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?

“And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

Advertisement