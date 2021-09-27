You may remember earlier this year that the internet was all a-fluster after a specific scene in Netflix’s Sex/Life. Well now the streaming giant has revealed the mind-blowing number of people who rewound the scene to watch it again. The US dramedy tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about her wild sex life with her ex-boyfriend Brad. The third episode of the series features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.

In an announcement confirming that Sex/Life is to return for a second series, Netflix said that “20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once”. That’s a lot of people who pressed the rewind button for another look. The streaming platform also said that the show had been watched by 67 million households across the globe.

Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2!



The first season was watched by 67 Million households — and 20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once pic.twitter.com/JQqyFLj3cN — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2021