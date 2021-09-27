You may remember earlier this year that the internet was all a-fluster after a specific scene in Netflix’s Sex/Life.
Well now the streaming giant has revealed the mind-blowing number of people who rewound the scene to watch it again.
The US dramedy tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about her wild sex life with her ex-boyfriend Brad.
The third episode of the series features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.
In an announcement confirming that Sex/Life is to return for a second series, Netflix said that “20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once”.
That’s a lot of people who pressed the rewind button for another look.
The streaming platform also said that the show had been watched by 67 million households across the globe.
Fans had been hoping for a second series after the finale divided viewers after Billie embarked on an affair with Brad after months of fantasising about the wild sex life they used to have.
The news comes after Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently weighed in on speculation that Brad actor Adam Demos used a body double or a prosthetic for the scene that has got the whole internet talking.
She told Collider: “That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?
“And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”
Adam himself told Entertainment Weekly of the scene: “I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you’re getting yourself into from the start, so I don’t think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have - and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer.”
Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix now.