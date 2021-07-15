Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi Weighs In On Divisive Ending To Netflix's Raunchiest Show

Warning! This article contains major Sex/Life spoilers. Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has weighed in on the show’s divisive finale, admitting she didn’t see the ending coming. The eighth episode of the saucy Netflix series sees Billie embark on an affair with her ex Brad after months of fantasising about the wild sex life they used to have. Sarah, who plays Billie, said she was surprised to see her character betray her husband Cooper – something that has divided viewers.

Netflix Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos as Billie and Brad in Sex/Life

Speaking to E! News, she said: “My jaw was to the ground pretty much at the end of every episode. But, I definitely didn’t expect for it to go there because, you know, you keep hearing Billie over and over again, and she says, ‘I love my husband.’” Responding to some accusations that Billie’s decision is selfish, Sarah continued: “She’s not ignoring her children, she’s not ignoring the needs of her husband. There is just a part of her that’s missing, and she’s really struggling trying to feel it again.” Admitting she loved the finale, Sarah added: “For me, what it comes down to is having the guts to say I want more and going after that. And that doesn’t make you a bad parent to want that. You can still be a wife and a mom and be a sexual goddess at the same time.”

Netflix The love triangle between Brad, Billie and Cooper is central to Sex/Life