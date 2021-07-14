Eamonn Holmes Presses Sex/Life Author For The Truth About *That* Shower Scene

Anyone who has seen Sex/Life seems to have one big question after watching it, and it seems Eamonn Holmes is no different. The This Morning host pressed the author behind the hit Netflix series for the truth about *that* moment from episode three, as BB Easton appeared on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday. Sex/Life the tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about the wild sex life she used to have with her ex-boyfriend Brad, and is based on BB’s self-published book 44 Chapters About 4 Men inspired by her own life experiences. The third episode features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s (rather large) appendage in the gym showers. Addressing the moment during the interview, Eamonn was keen to know if it really belonged to actor Adam Demos.

TV/Shutterstock Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes interviewed BB Easton on This Morning

He began: “There’s a lot of the country who have seen an extract from the Netflix series because we have a terrestrial show called Gogglebox here and it reviews programmes and it showed a clip of a man in a shower and honestly it frightened everybody who looked at it, really. “And I looked at this and I thought ’that is an actor who wasn’t hired for his acting ability and obviously for the size of his appendage, really, which was scary.” Eamonn’s wife and co-host Ruth Langsford agreed, admitting it was “quite large”. “Did he exist?” Eamonn asked, before BB asked him to clarify whether he was asking if the character was one of her exes or if the actor “really possessed that”. Eamonn replied: “It looked to me as if he really possessed it.” BB then said: “I will neither confirm nor deny what you saw in episode three because, for selfish reasons, I am enjoying the speculation so much – the TikTok viral videos, Gogglebox – so I’m going to keep this going for myself because it’s been a lot of fun to watch everybody.” “Good for you,” Ruth said.

Netflix That Sex/Life shower scene has got the whole internet talking