Sex/Life's Shower Scene Contained A Continuity Error You Were Too Stunned To Notice

Warning! This article contains minor spoilers about Netflix’s Sex/Life. All anyone who has seen Netflix’s Sex/Life can talk about is *that* shower scene, but it turns out it actually features something else pretty huge – a continuity error. The US dramedy, which has reached the top of the streaming service’s most watched chart after debuting last month, tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about her wild sex life with her ex-boyfriend Brad. The third episode of the series features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.

Netflix That Sex/Life shower scene has got the whole internet talking

And while there was only one thing most people noticed, other more eagle-eyed viewers picked up on a tattoo missing from Brad’s body that bore significance in later episodes. In a flashback scene in episode four, it was revealed that years earlier Brad had two bees inked around his groin in a tribute to Billie. The tattoo was also referred to in the final episode, when he admitted to keeping it while declaring his love to his ex.

Netflix Brad was seen showing off his bee tattoo earlier on in the show's timeline

However, the tat was mysteriously absent as the camera zoomed in on Brad’s body as he showered in the gym...

If Brad got a tattoo where was it in the shower scene? #sexlife@SexLifeOfficial — Sophie (@___Soph) June 28, 2021

Can we talk about how In S1 Ep3 of Sex/Life where we see Brad’s schlong he doesn’t have the Bee tattoo but in S1 Ep4 he has it when he shows Billie his elephant trunk via FaceTime and the Bee tattoo is there?#SexLife#Brad#Billie — cgav94 (@chris_gav94) July 3, 2021

Continuity mistake in #sexlife though.. in the nude frontal of Brad...where are the bees? Doesn’t he have the tattoo there? @netflix#sexlifenetflix — Mav (@mav__is) July 3, 2021

#SexLife@netflix Brads shower scene was so distracting even the editors missed the fact that they forgot the bee tattoo. — Teagan Mclean (@McleanTeagan) July 1, 2021

Wait anyone else realise how he doesnt have the bee tattoo in that shower scene 😂👀 #sexlifenetflix#sexlifepic.twitter.com/DAKfqtgut7 — Jen (@JenBal4) July 4, 2021