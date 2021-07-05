Sex/Life's Shower Scene Contained A Continuity Error You Were Too Stunned To Notice

Warning! This article contains minor spoilers about Netflix’s Sex/Life.
All anyone who has seen Netflix’s Sex/Life can talk about is *that* shower scene, but it turns out it actually features something else pretty huge – a continuity error.
The US dramedy, which has reached the top of the streaming service’s most watched chart after debuting last month, tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about her wild sex life with her ex-boyfriend Brad.
The third episode of the series features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.
And while there was only one thing most people noticed, other more eagle-eyed viewers picked up on a tattoo missing from Brad’s body that bore significance in later episodes.
In a flashback scene in episode four, it was revealed that years earlier Brad had two bees inked around his groin in a tribute to Billie. The tattoo was also referred to in the final episode, when he admitted to keeping it while declaring his love to his ex.
However, the tat was mysteriously absent as the camera zoomed in on Brad’s body as he showered in the gym...
Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently weighed in on speculation that actor Adam Demos used a body double or a prosthetic for the scene that has got the whole internet talking.
She told Collider: “That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?
“And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”
Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix now.