The Celebrity Goggleboxers' Reactions To That Sex/Life Shower Scene Were Absolutely Priceless

It’s the show with the shower scene that’s got the whole internet flustered, so it was only right that the Celebrity Gogglebox gang had to give their verdict on Sex/Life on Friday. And it’s fair to say their reactions were priceless. For those who haven’t seen it, the Netflix series the tells the story of a married woman called Billie who fantasises about the wild sex life she used to have with her ex-boyfriend Brad. The third episode features a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene whereby Billie’s husband Cooper cops an eyeful of his love rival’s (rather large) appendage in the gym showers.

Netflix That Sex/Life shower scene saw character Brad go full frontal, and it was quite the sight

As the Goggleboxers sat down to watch it, it was clear to see they were even more shocked than Cooper...

Channel 4 The Celebrity Goggleboxers watched *that* Sex/Life scene