Remember *That* Shower Scene In Sex/Life? Well, Season 2 Has An Even Wilder Moment

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon and Mike Vogel as Cooper in Sex/Life COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Warning! This article is NSFW and contains spoilers for season two of Netflix’s Sex/Life.

Well, having now returned for a second series, the show has truly outdone itself.

Some fans have already raced through the new season of Sex/Life – which tells the story of a married woman called Billie, who can’t stop fantasising about the wild sex life she once had with rocker ex Brad – and a scene in the final episode has certainly got them talking.

It sees Billie’s husband Cooper in a gym changing room with his colleague Devon, who has recently undergone penis reconstruction surgery.

You see, he had to have the op after a car accident – and this is where things start to get wild – because he was receiving oral sex at the time, and it was bitten off during the collision.

Discussing his sexual desires with Cooper, who is unsure as to what Devon’s injuries meant for his prowess in the bedroom, Devon drops his towel, bragging: “I actually gained an inch.”

Devon shows Cooper what he's got Netflix

He goes on to explain that he’s now “fully automated” as he “needed a little help after the remodel” and begins manually pumping up his member.

“I have a stylish new curve, which is cool. Chicks dig it, right?” as other men stand around looking at it in the locker room.

“Who’d have thought that Piper biting my penis off would give me a whole new lease on life? Man, I am just getting started,” he says.

Needless to say, it’s proven to be quite the conversation starter on social:

This penis locker room scene is hilarious. She bit off his penis #sexlife — Alexandria (@cloudsandthings) March 3, 2023

The last episode of Sex/Life season 2. That locker room scene. With the swinging dick.



O. M. G. — DaddyT (@dirrtyterry) March 3, 2023

The last series of Sex/Life went viral with a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene where Cooper copped an eyeful Brad’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.

It prompted much speculation as to whether actor Adam Demos was wearing a prosthetic for the scene – something he, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser and original author BB Easton have addressed.

Netflix also revealed a lot of people pressed the rewind button for another look after watching the scene.

In an announcement confirming the second season, the streamer claimed that “20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once”.