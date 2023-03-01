Here's Our Top Pick Of All The New Stuff Coming To Netflix This March

It’s the start of a new month, which means we can all look forward to some exciting new original shows and films from Netflix.

From the return of everyones favourite TV detective, to the second series of the streaming platform’s raunchiest drama, there’s a big variety on offer this March.

Here’s our top pick of what we think you’ll enjoy over the coming weeks...

Cheat

Netflix

What’s it about? “Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally cheat their way to a fortune.

“In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit, and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000. But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don’t get caught!”

Streaming from: 1 March

Sex/Life (Season 2)

NETFLIX

What’s it about? Sex/Life proved to be Netflix’s raunchiest show ever (even more so than Bridgerton) when its first season debuted in 2021, telling the story of a married woman who spent months fantasising about the wild sex life she used to have with her rocker ex.

Little is known about the plotline for season two, after the first ended with Billie giving into desire and embarking on an affair with ex-boyfriend Brad, behind husband Cooper’s back.

Streaming from: 2 March

Next In Fashion

SPENCER PAZER/NETFLIX

What’s it about? “The high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion, is returning to Netflix for a second season. Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France is joined by new co-host, A-list global superstar, supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid.

“A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world.

“This season features guest judges from every corner of the style world, including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid and Donatella Versace.”

Streaming from: 3 March

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix

What’s it about? “Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good.

“The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came.

“Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance.

“It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation.”

Streaming from: 8 March

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Netflix

What’s it about? “In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

“The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.”

Streaming from: 10 March

Outlast

MANDOJANA/NETFLIX

What’s it about? “A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million.

“There is only one rule in this cut-throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.”

Streaming from: 10 March

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Netflix

What’s it about? “Pornhub, the internet’s most famous adult entertainment platform, fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed. This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars – but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site.

“As anti-trafficking organisations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

Streaming from: 15 March

The Night Agent

DAN POWER/NETFLIX

What's it about? "Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."