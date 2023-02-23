'You' Season 4 Has Everyone Super Interested In Golden Showers – We've Got Receipts

Netflix

So you saw THAT episode in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit show YOU. And you saw the scene that has sent social media into a frenzy.

Now you want to know what it is (if you didn’t already know what it is).

Either you’re curious about it, or simply want to learn more for research purposes. Whatever the case is, you’re not alone.

Because searches for ‘golden showers’ have gone up by 41% on Google in the last week alone.

And the term being searched isn’t even golden showers, it’s ‘wee in sex’, which signifies that many people are unaware of it and are willing to learn more.

So what exactly is a golden shower?

“Golden showers are a type of erotic play that involves urine,” explains Pippa Murphy, sex & relationship expert at condoms.uk, “Some people enjoy the sensation of urine on their bodies or in their mouths or elsewhere, while others enjoy watching other people urinate. The term ‘watersports’ is sometimes used to describe golden showers and similar activities.”

Obviously, it’s not everyone’s thing. But the ones who do enjoy it, might do so for a variety of reasons.

“Golden showers can be an exciting form of foreplay or part of sex play between two partners. They may help relieve stress or help one partner feel more relaxed before they engage in sex. Some people enjoy golden showers because they find them sexually arousing,” Pippa explains.

So if you want to give this a go and are wondering how to ask your partner, this is what you should do...

How to have a golden shower safely

“When carrying out any kink, you should always ask for consent even if you’ve been together for months or years. If you’re unsure of how to bring up the topic of conversation, ask them when you’re not horny,” Pippa explains.

“Talk about how it makes you feel and describe what you would like them to do. Also, make sure to invite them to ask any questions. This is why it’s important to ask them when you’re not currently in the midst of having sex, as it gives them time to really think about it and create an informed decision,” she adds.

If you’re trying this kink out for the first time, then you should make sure that you drink a lot of water beforehand and are not eating foods like sautéed onions and brussel sprouts.

Also, you may want to use some goggles like Adam (Lucas Gage) did in YOU for sanitary reasons. Trying it out in the bathroom is also a good idea.

As for whether it is safe to try this out, it is — for the most part.

How safe are golden showers?

“For the most part, yes, given that urine is 95% water. However, what many people are not aware of is that urine is not sterile. If an infection is present, it can cause a urinary tract infection (UTI) which is why it’s important to have that conversation upfront about both your and your partner’s intentions,” says Pippa.