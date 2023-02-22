Want A Date? Experts Say You Need These Five Words On Your Profile

Tim Robberts via Getty Images

There’s an art to mastering your dating profile. Using the right pictures and slogans can be the thing that lands you a cheeky date. I can’t tell you how many times I saw the words ‘gym rat’ on a man’s profile.

However, it turns out that being a gym rat can do wonders for a man’s success in the online dating world.

A new study conducted by relationship experts at Dua.com revealed the top five words men and women should mention in their dating profiles to find their new potential partners.

8,380 heterosexual men and 8,145 heterosexual women profiles were analysed to find any significant trends. Researchers looked at words relating to health, eating habits, entertainment and hobbies, and pet preferences to see which top five words men and women mentioned most.

A ranking for men and women was established to indicate which words are likely to catch the eyes of the opposite sex and secure a more compatible match.

Want to find the love of your life? Use these words on your profile.

These are the top 5 words men should mention in their dating profile

1. Non-smoker

Women are far more likely to describe themselves as a non-smoker than men. A massive 47% of women’s profiles mention the keyword ‘non-smoker’ compared to a man’s 27%. This data suggests that smoking habits are a large part of what women look for in a partner. Rather than leaving out smoking habits, men might consider adding this detail to their profile for a better chance of a match, especially as 20% of men’s profiles are missing the mention of the keyword ‘non-smoker’.

2. Travel

Travelling is another word that seems to be missing from men’s dating profiles. Of the dating profiles analysed, 30% of women’s profiles listed travelling in their bio. The study found that 17% of men’s dating profiles did not mention the word travel. Men should consider advertising their adventurous side on their dating profile, and perhaps include pictures of past trips to get a woman’s attention.

3. Dog

Are you a pet person? If so, you might want to mention that on your profile as 33% of women think dogs are very significant. Dogs are actually the most frequently mentioned thing in a man’s dating profile, with 1,499 men featuring the lovable pets in their Tinder bio, but women mention them considerably more. Make it clear that you are a dog lover, and you might just see more matches coming through on your dating apps.

4. Wine

14% of women mention wine in their dating profile bios compared to 3% of men. Adding a love of wine to your dating profile may secure more matches, as 11% of men’s profiles are missing this detail.

5. Coffee

Coffee may be the way to a woman’s heart, as 15% of women in the study mentioned coffee in their bio. In comparison, only 5% of men’s profiles in this study mentioned coffee. Advertising your love of coffee might just help you find your perfect match and would also be a tremendous first-date suggestion.

These are the top 5 words women should mention in their dating profile

1. Beer

Beer is featured in 16% of men’s dating profiles compared to 6% of women’s profiles. Rather than leaving out details of your favourite beer, women should consider adding this to their profile for finding their go-to beer buddy especially as 10% of women’s profiles are missing the mention of the keyword ‘beer’.

2. Sports

Shock horror, 10% of men mention their love of sports, compared to a woman’s 3%. Women looking for a sporty guy might want to consider including the word ‘sports’ in their bio to catch the eye of a potential suitor. Make sure to use the generalised term ‘sports’ for a wider reach; this can act as a conversation starter leading onto your favourite sports, teams and players.

3. Pubs

Going hand in hand with beer, visiting pubs is a popular pastime for many single men, as 10% of their dating profiles mention the word. Like going to the pub? Adds this to your profile, as 4% of women’s profiles are missing the word ‘pubs’.

4. Gym rat

Take a shot everytime you see gym rat on a man’s profile. A ‘gym rat’ is someone who spends an unusually large amount of time at the gym, and 17% of men describe themselves in this way on their dating profile. Maybe calling yourself one will help you get more matches with active men.

5. Carnivore

Eating habits are a popular thing to include in dating profiles, especially for meat eaters. Of all the diets featured in the study, a carnivore is the most popular descriptor, with 11.07% of men and 10.55% of women describing themselves in this way.

Although this is a fairly even distribution, more men still describe themselves as carnivores than women. If you’re a meat eater, add this to your dating profile to stand out as 1% of female profiles are missing this information.

“It is interesting to see that certain lifestyle choices, food preferences and preferred pets can influence the attractiveness of a profile,” Valon Asani from Dua.com said.