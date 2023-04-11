Netflix Confirms Fate Of Sex/Life After Star Sarah Shahi Slams 'Gimmicky' Second Season

Brad and Billie (Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi) in Sex/Life Netflix

Sex/Life will not be returning for a third season, Netflix has confirmed.

The outrageous melodrama has made headlines with a number of raunchy plots since debuting on the streaming service in 2021, but it seems the show has run out of steam.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson said Sex/Life had reached a natural conclusion after the season two finale, which saw lead characters Billie and Brad marry in a flash forward.

Its cancellation comes just days after its lead star Sarah Shahi slammed Sex/Life’s “gimmicky” second series, which arrived last month.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” she told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I struggled with the material,” she continued. “I just felt the thing that it had the first season… I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

Sarah and Adam became a real-life couple after meeting on the show. Netflix

Sarah stated that there were “more moments that felt very gimmicky” in the second season.

“Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did,” she said. “There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging.

“But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

Sarah also said she was “bummed” that she didn’t get to work as much with real-life boyfriend Adam Demos, who played her ex-lover Brad, in the second season.

“I really liked our stories and I like working with him,” she said.

The first series of Sex/Life went viral with a gasp-inducing full-frontal scene where Billie’s husband Cooper copped an eyeful of her ex Brad’s appendage as they hit the gym showers.

It also got fans talking again in the second season thanks to a scene that saw one character pump up his recently reconstructed penis in a gym changing room, after part of it was bitten off when he was receiving oral sex shortly before a car crash.

