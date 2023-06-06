Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra David M. Benett via Getty Images

The first new additions to the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up have been unveiled ahead of the show’s long-awaited return later this month.

Comedian Katherine Ryan confirmed to The Sun that she and her husband Bobby Kootstra will be sharing their take on the past week’s telly alongside a host of other celebs when the Stand Up To Cancer specials get underway next week.

She told the tabloid: “It’s usually just the dogs who get to see us watch TV, so we’re excited to welcome viewers into our home as we decompress in our favourite spot – the sofa.

“We’ve been huge Gogglebox fans for years and we are thrilled to be taking part.”

Stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan Jo Hale via Getty Images

Katherine and Bobby have been married since 2019. They initially knew one another as teenagers, and reconnected when Katherine returned to their native Canada as part of filming on the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?.

The couple share two children, two-year-old Fred and six-month-old Fenna. Katherine also has a 13-year-old daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

According to The Sun, a host of familiar faces are also set to return to Celebrity Gogglebox for this year’s series, including Denise Van Outen and Duncan James and Happy Mondays performers Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Zoe Ball will also be back on the sofa alongside her son, Woody Cook, and dad, Johnny Ball.