Ellie and Izzi Warner pictured during Friday's episode of Gogglebox Channel 4

This week’s Gogglebox had a double dose of baby joy for viewers as not one but two cast members revealed they had little ones on the way.

At the beginning of the episode, Ellie Warner was heard discussing a recent ultrasound scan with her sister Izzi.

Advertisement

“So I went for a scan on Saturday,” Ellie told her sister and Gogglebox co-star, before joking that her unborn child looked like a “jelly alien”.

Later, she poked fun at Izzi for not being more excited about her scan photo, claiming: “When I showed mum the [scan], she went, ‘Oh, can I take a picture?’. You didn’t even look at it for two minutes!”

“I did,” Izzi then insisted. “I told you where the [features] were! I’ll stare at it a bit longer, just to make you happy.”

The baby news just kept on coming, though, as the Sandifords then revealed that their family was also getting bigger.

Advertisement

As brother and sister Pete and Sophie were joined by his young son Jimmy, Pete was heard enthusiastically telling him: “You’d better make the most of the attention, Jimbers. Now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming.”

Sophie and Pete Sandiford with the latter's son, Jimmy Channel 4

“Yeah, you’re going to be a big brother,” Sophie then added.

After the episode aired, viewers were quick to celebrate the exciting announcements:

2 new babies on #Gogglebox what lovely news 😃😃 — julie fitton (@juliefly2) December 9, 2022

2 baby announcements in an hour ep, How exciting, congrats both 🥰 #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/hoswYeWZ3u — Amy (@AmySian1993) December 9, 2022

Advertisement

Aw so happy for Ellie and Pete! #gogglebox — Rachel (@Rachel_vintage_) December 9, 2022

Congratulations to Ellie & Nat..what an exciting way to end the year 👶🏻@ellieandizzi #gogglebox — ali mcgee 💙 (@cheekygirlie) December 9, 2022

@ellieandizzi #Gogglebox congratulations Ellie on the news of your pregnancy, couldn't believe it when I saw tonight's episode.. Aunty Izzie gonna be amazing just like you xx — JennyxEscudero_90 (@JenEscuderoX90) December 9, 2022

Advertisement

Congratulations Ellie and Nat ❤️ #Gogglebox — Telly Talk UK📺🎄 (@TellyTalkUK1) December 9, 2022

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Ellie, who took time out from Gogglebox in the spring after her partner Nat was rushed to intensive care when he was hit by a car in Halton, Leeds while walking home after a night out.

Nat was reportedly initially placed on a life support machine with a family member revealing he had suffered a broken neck and back as well as two collapsed lungs.