Here Are All The Famous Names Who've Been Rumoured For Dancing On Ice 2024 So Far

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

We get it, it probably feels a little bit early to be speculating about which celebs have signed up for the next series of Dancing On Ice, given the whole thing doesn’t actually launch until next year.

But because so much training goes into each series, the stars actually start getting their skates on months in advance, meaning we’re actually just a few weeks away from the first announcements about the 2024 line-up.

Of course, the celebrities taking part aren’t the only question mark over next year’s series.

Holly Willoughby pictured during this year's Dancing On Ice finale Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

So, as we await news on next year’s series, here are all the celebs who are rumoured to be taking part…

Hannah Spearitt

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

After choosing to opt out of S Club’s upcoming reunion tour, The Sun reported that pop singer Hannah Spearitt was “raring to go for Dancing On Ice” and was already “working hard in training”.

In addition to her work in the hit 90s pop group, Hannah has acted in shows like Primeval, Death In Paradise Casualty and EastEnders.

Shona McGarty

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Shona will be most well-known to British soap fans for her performance as Whitney Dean in EastEnders, a role she has held from 2007.

In the summer of 2023, it was announced she was stepping down from the soap, around the time rumours first claimed she’d be competing in the Dancing On Ice rink next year.

Tessa Sanderson

Simon Burchell via Getty Images

Tessa made history in the 1980s when she became the first Black British woman to win an Olympic medal, scooping gold in the Javelin.

She has actually competed on Dancing On Ice once before, appearing in a one-off Olympians special over a decade ago.

Sharon Marshall

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Former journalist and TV writer Sharon Marshall is now most recognisable for her work on This Morning, where she serves as the show’s resident soap expert.

She and Tess Sanders were both mentioned as potential contestants in The Sun’s initial report about Shona McGarthy reportedly signing up for Dancing On Ice.

Jesy Nelson

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer via Getty Images

The former Little Mix star went solo in 2020, and while her debut hit Boyz peaked at number four, the release was also shrouded in a whole lot of controversy, namely around accusations of “Blackfishing”.

In July, The Sun quoted an unnamed “source” who claimed that Jesy was “firmly at the top” of producers’ “wish list” and that they’d “do anything to make it happen”.

According to the tabloid, Jesy also took the rest of 2023 off following the release of her single Bad Thing, “meaning she could come back with a bang in January when the next series kicks off”.

Louis Smith

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

During last year’s series of Dancing On Ice, presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took a moment to speak to Louis Smith after spotting him in the studio audience.

When Phillip pointed out that Louis had already won both Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Dancer, suggesting there was “an ice rink with your name on it”.

Louis responded: “I’ve got too many cobwebs to be honest with you. I’m a bit out of action. But give me three months…”

“Oh we’ll give you more than that!” the host then replied, commenting: “We’ll all speak later.”