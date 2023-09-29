Dancing On Ice Confirms Former Love Island Winner For Next Series' Line-Up

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

Former Love Island victor and West End performer Amber Davies is the fourth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Amber announced her involvement in the long-running ITV skating show on Friday morning, during an appearance on Lorraine.

“I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them,” she said. “I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me.”

On her previous ice skating experience, Amber admitted: “I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.”

Amber Davies ITV

Amber initially rose to fame on the third series of Love Island in 2017, which she went on to win alongside ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

Kem competed on Dancing On Ice himself when the show was rebooted in 2018, finishing in fourth place and going on to become a roving reporter for the reality show in subsequent series.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies in the Love Island villa in 2017 ITV/Shutterstock

Since her time in the villa, Amber has carved a new career for herself as a musical theatre star, appearing in productions of Grease, 9 To 5, Back To The Future and Pretty Woman.

The show returns to our screens in January, but the stars taking part are unveiled months in advance due to the amount of training that goes into each series.

