Dancing On Ice's team of professionals performing on the show in 2019 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Pop singer Hannah Spearritt has become the third celebrity revealed to be taking part in the next series of Dancing On Ice.

Hannah – best known for her work in the pop group S Club 7 – confirmed her involvement on Thursday morning during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited about learning a new skill,” she explained. “It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing.”

She added: “Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

Hannah Spearitt ITV

Hannah rose to prominence as a member of S Club 7 in the late 90s, enjoying a string of hits including the number ones Bring It All Back, Never Had A Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Have You Ever.

After the band went their separate ways in 2003, Hannah embarked on an acting career, appearing in shows like Primeval, EastEnders and Casualty.

Advertisement

Her former bandmates are currently gearing up for their upcoming UK reunion tour, which Hannah was initially signed up to take part in, but pulled out following the death of Paul Cattermole earlier this year.

S Club 7 in February 2023, around the announcement of their reunion tour Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Hannah joins former professional boxer Ricky Hatton and soap queen Claire Sweeney on the Dancing On Ice line-up, both of whom were announced earlier this week.

Although the show doesn’t actually return to our screens until January 2024, the stars taking part are announced months in advance due to the amount of training that goes into the show.

The new series will also see Holly Willoughby landing a new co-host, following Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV earlier this year, after admitting to having lied to producers about a previous affair with a younger This Morning colleague.