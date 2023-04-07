Paul Cattermole pictured during an appearance on Loose Women in 2018 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.

On Friday afternoon, Paul’s family confirmed that the singer had been found dead at his home, just two months after it was announced he was reuniting with his former bandmates for a UK tour.

The family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6 April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

Paul’s bandmates have also paid their respects on social media.

Paul with his S Club 7 bandmates Dave Hogan via Getty Images

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” they said in a joint statement. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul joined S Club 7 alongside bandmates Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt and Rachel Stevens in the late 1990s.

During his time in the band, S Club 7 racked up four UK number one singles, including signature tracks Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True.

He also acted in the group’s spin-off TV series Miami 7, LA 7 and Hollywood 7.

S Club 7 pictured together in the early 2000s Tim Roney via Getty Images

Three years after S Club 7′s debut, Paul made the decision to leave the band, and was briefly part of the nu metal group Skua.

He later reunited with all six of his fellow S Club singers in 2015, for a reunion tour on which they performed all of their greatest hits.

Prior to this, Paul had been performing small shows with a select number of his bandmates under the name S Club 3.

In addition to his work as a member of S Club, Paul enjoyed a career in musical theatre, most notably touring the UK as Eddie in a production of The Rocky Horror Show.

