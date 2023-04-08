S Club 7 Manager Leads Tributes To 'Beacon Of Light' Paul Cattermole

S Club 7′s manager has led tributes to Paul Cattermole following the singer’s death at the age of 46.

Paul was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his home in Dorset, his family and the pop group said in a statement issued on Friday.

The pop group’s manager, Simon Fuller, described Paul as a “beacon of light” and said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news of his death.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Simon said: “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed.

“We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news”.

Paul Cattermole. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The seven-piece pop group was created by the former Spice Girls manager in 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut single Bring It All Back.

In a statement shared with PA, his family and the band said the singer’s cause of death was currently unknown but that police had confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” the statement read.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

(L-R) Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 attend the announcement of their "S Club 7 Reunited" reunion tour. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

S Club 7 disbanded in 2003 before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

In February this year they announced on BBC’s The One Show that they would be embarking on an 11-date arena tour, with the first show on 13 October in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, set to feature all original members of the band.

Other dates include shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Among those paying tribute to Paul was presenter Vernon Kay, who said the singer “always had time for a chat” and the news was “so very sad”.

“From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and (S Club) were always there,” Vernon tweeted.

This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.❤️ https://t.co/x5YcBTYIjM — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) April 7, 2023

Lorraine Kelly wrote that she was “struck” during her interviews with Paul by “how gentle and shy” he was in person.

The presenter added she had been “looking forward” to the band’s reunion.

This is so sad. Lovely man and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was. https://t.co/JBw4GlFvOo — Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 7, 2023

Following his stint as a solo artist, Paul became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.

The band was also known for the BBC children TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2018, Paul said he regretted “in a way” putting his Brit Award, which he won with his then-bandmates for best newcomer in 2000, up for sale online after struggling to find work due to a back injury.