The Dancing On Ice judging panel Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Record-breaking British boxer Ricky Hatton has become the first famous face confirmed for the next series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

On Tuesday morning, Ricky revealed the news during an appearance on This Morning.

“If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink,” he enthused. “I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

Advertisement

While the new season of Dancing On Ice doesn’t get started until January, contestants are announced far in advance, due to the amount of training that goes into the show.

Ricky Hatton ITV

Other stars who’ve been rumoured to be taking part in the new series include soap star Shona McGarty, former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearitt, ex-Goggleboxer Stephen Webb and Olympian Tessa Sanderson.

However, the celebrities taking part aren’t the only question mark hovering over next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

Advertisement

The show is also set to announce a new co-host for Holly Willoughby, after her old co-presenter Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV earlier this year, following his admission he’d lied to bosses at This Morning about a former affair with a younger colleague.

Stephen Mulhern – who previously filled in on Dancing On Ice when Phillip had Covid – is the favourite for the job according to reports in the tabloids, although Jane McDonald has also been rumoured for the gig, as have both Rochelle and Marvin Humes.