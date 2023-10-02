Dancing On Ice's team of professional skaters pictured in 2021 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Greg Rutherford has become the fifth celebrity confirmed to be competing on next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

The Olympic long jumper is best known for scoring a gold medal at the 2012 event in London, as well as achieving a bronze medal in Rio four years later.

He also competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016, where he finished in seventh place overall.

Greg announced he was about to begin training for Dancing On Ice during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, revealing: “I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.

“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000 percent on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

After retiring from the long jump, Greg had begun training in a new field, the bobsleigh, with the hope of representing Team GB at last year’s Winter Olympics.

However, he was forced to drop these plans due to an injury, with The Sun reporting last week this was part of his motivation for signing up for Dancing On Ice.