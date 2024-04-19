People Are Just Realising This Hidden Reference To Another Classic Show In Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer Netflix

Since its release a week ago, Baby Reindeer has been dominating the conversation on social media and riding high on Netflix’s most-watched list on both sides of the Atlantic.

The show was inspired by creator and lead actor Richard Gadd’s own experiences of having a stalker for a number of years – with the emails sent to Donny by Martha on the show being verbatim copies of messages he received earlier in his life.

But people have now started to pick up on something else interesting about Martha’s. Or rather, her email address.

The messages all come from an email account with a seemingly random collection of numbers in it. However, as journalist (and Lost superfan) Jacob Stolworthy pointed out on X, there’s a bit more to it than that.

“The ‘random series of numbers like spam’ used in the stalker’s email address are, in fact, the cursed numbers from Lost,” he pointed out, to the surprise and delight of many Baby Reindeer fans.

Baby Reindeer: the 'random series of numbers like spam' used in the stalker's email address are, in fact, the cursed numbers from LOST pic.twitter.com/JksoAJwLJs — Jacob Stolworthy (@JacobStolworthy) April 18, 2024

2024 and we still getting LOST Easter eggs. We love to see it! https://t.co/wo0e6cRfeF — LOST (@TheLOSTFans) April 18, 2024

Oh god we don’t need any more lore on Lost god save us — Jules Hardy 🏳️🌈 (@itsJulesHardy) April 18, 2024

This is a brilliant, brilliant spot. — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) April 18, 2024

A Lost fan on the crew 🫡 https://t.co/QHXbto0VIr — Steve (@Nintendoubt815) April 18, 2024

ugh i live for this shit https://t.co/tpBQMArgA5 — frances 🩷 (@oi_halfway) April 18, 2024

Richard portrays a fictional comedian inspired by himself in Baby Reindeer, and his stalker is played by Jessica Gunning, whose on-screen credits include Law & Order UK, The Outlaws and the much-loved British film Pride.

While much of what happens in the show is true to Richard’s own life, he has said certain changes were made to protect people’s identities – with his own stalker’s personality being changed dramatically so as to make her less easily identifiable.