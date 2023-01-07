Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Netflix

After captivating audiences around the globe, becoming Netflix’s third most-watched series ever and even landing at the centre of rumours it may be leaving the platform altogether, the streaming giant finally has an update about the future of Wednesday.

On Friday evening, a short video posted on the show’s official social media accounts confirmed that the Addams Family spin-off would be back for a new season in 2023.

In the clip, lead actor Jenna Ortega was heard saying, in character as Wednesday: “Over the past few weeks I’ve been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been torture. Thank you.”

The teaser then confirmed: “More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two.”

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

Following its debut in November 2022, Wednesday quickly became one of the year’s most popular shows, racking up over one billion viewing hours in the space of three weeks.

The show depicts Jenna Ortega as the Addams’ eldest child, who lands herself at a new boarding school when she’s expelled for sticking up for her brother.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán portray Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez Adams, while former Addams Family Values star Christina Ricci plays a teacher at the Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega busts a move in one of Wednesday's most iconic scenes Netflix

Earlier this week, speculation broke out that Wednesday could be leaving Netflix in the future after Amazon officially acquired MGM, who own the rights to the Addams Family.