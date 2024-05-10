David Beckham Admits Documentary Director Was 'Very Angry' About This 1 Iconic Scene

David Beckham OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Of all the career highlights that were celebrated in David Beckham’s hit Netflix documentary, it was that viral “be honest” exchange with wife Victoria that captured viewers’ attention the most.

In the now-iconic scene from the hit documentary about David’s life and career, the former England captain could be heard scolding wife Victoria for apparently embellishing the truth about her “working class” roots.

“Be honest,” the former Manchester United player told the Spice Girls star, while peering out from behind a door.

“I am being honest,” Victoria insisted, before David finally cajoled her into admitting she was driven to school as a child in her dad’s Rolls Royce.

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for saying she grew up ‘working class’ in new Netflix docuseries:



“Be honest! What car did your dad drive you to school in?”pic.twitter.com/bVTFv97cGa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2023

The moment left viewers in stitches, but David has since revealed it didn’t go down too well with the director Fisher Stevens at the time.

During a recent Emmys event at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in Hollywood, the football star recalled: “It was Victoria’s first day filming, and she was sat there in the lounge, looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher thought that I’d left the house, but I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office.”

He continued: “I put the set of headphones on, and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, ‘Well, we’re down to earth.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ As soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re working class,’ I stuck my head in and I was like, ‘Be honest’.”

But the sporting star admitted that Fisher was actually “very angry with me over that”.

David Beckham talks about his viral “be honest” moment with Victoria at a FYC event for the #Beckham documentary pic.twitter.com/paxfBdoz5Z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024

The Succession actor confirmed that he wasn’t best pleased about the moment, clarifying that they scheduled the interview with Victoria “because David was supposedly out and she could be free to say what she wants, and then he showed up and I was quite upset. I was like, ‘Get him out of here’.”

“But it actually turned out to be brilliant,” he conceded. “It worked out. Thank God the cameraman caught David, and then I did say, ‘We have gold, I think’.”

The married couple have continued to poke fun at one another over the memorable exchange in the past few months.