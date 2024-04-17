David Beckham Shares Amazing Candid Family Photos To Mark Victoria's 50th Birthday

Victoria and David Beckham pictured together last year Pierre Suu via Getty Images

David Beckham took us all on a nostalgia tribute as he shared an emotional tribute to his wife Victoria on her 50th birthday.

On Wednesday morning, the former England striker shared a montage of personal family photos and videos, which also included footage from Victoria’s days in the Spice Girls and her fashion career, to commemorate her big day.

The video ended with candid clips of Victoria at home with the couple’s four children, as well as scenes of the A-list couple working out and taking dance lessons together.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife,” David wrote. “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

“But your biggest success[es] are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them… they love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all.”

He concluded: “50 and fit… I AM BEING HONEST.”

“I love you all so much,” Victoria then commented underneath David’s post.

David and Victoria’s eldest children Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz also posted their own special messages on their mum’s 50th.

The couple are also parents to a 12-year-old daughter, Harper, who does not have social media.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999, having begun dating two years earlier.