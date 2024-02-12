David And Victoria Beckham Poke Fun At Her Spice Girls Past In New Super Bowl Advert

David and Victoria Beckham in their latest ad campaign Uber Eats

Last week, it was revealed that the couple had teamed up with Uber Eats for a new commercial, teasing the clip in footage that poked fun at one of the most viral moments from the recent Netflix documentary Beckham.

During Sunday’s game, the full advert was released, showing a host of A-listers suffering from forgetfulness in one way or another.

The Beckhams’ section sees them getting nostalgic about Victoria’s days in the Spice Girls, while struggling to recall the chart-topping girl group’s name.

“Remember when you used to be a Pepper Lady?” David asks, before Victoria responds: “Wasn’t it the Cinammon Sisters?”

David then offers “Basil Babes” (using the American pronunciation, no less!), while Victoria suggests “Paprika Girls”.

“No, that’s absurd,” the England striker concludes.

It’s been widely speculated that Victoria could be reuniting with her former bandmates on a new Spice Girls project, which has largely been fuelled by Mel B.

Elsewhere in the Uber Eats ad, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer stage a small-scale Friends reunion, although the former is unable to remember ever working with her one-time co-star.

Other stars to make appearances include Grammy nominee Jelly Roll and chart-topping R&B superstar Usher, fresh from his hit-packed set during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

