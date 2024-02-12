11 Unmissable Celebrity Moments From The 2024 Super Bowl

Usher, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift all made headlines during the 2024 Super Bowl Kevin Mazur/Ezra Shaw/Getty/Verizon

Between an A-list halftime show and some big-budget ad campaigns, you can usually count on the Super Bowl to deliver on the celebrity front.

But this year was really on another level.

The biggest night in US sport takes place overnight here in the UK, meaning plenty of us woke up to an array of headlines about some of the world’s most famous people.

If you’re struggling with where to start, here’s our helpful round-up of the 2024 Super Bowl’s must-see celeb moments…

1. Let’s start with the obvious – Usher absolutely killed it with his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which showcased hits from across his career

2. He also brought out some incredible musical guests (including the Yeah! reunion we’ve all been waiting 20 years for)

Usher performing with Alicia Keys Lauren Leigh Bacho via Getty Images

H.E.R. played guitar during another section of Usher's set Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

How else could Usher have closed the show but this? Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

3. Let’s talk about some of this year’s biggest Super Bowl ads, too, including Chris Pratt channelling the Pringles guy…

4 …David and Victoria Beckham poking fun at her Spice Girls past in their much-anticipated Uber Eats campaign…

5 … Michael Cera making us smile with CeraVe…

6. …and Wicked fans being treated to an incredible minute-long first-look at the show’s big-screen adaptation

7. Beyoncé also served up something truly epic with Verizon…

8. ...Followed immediately by two brand new songs, which look like they’re kick-starting a whole new era for the Renaissance singer: ‘They ready… drop the new music’

We’re also just going to leave this here...

Beyoncé only stole Usher’s moment if you can’t chew gum and walk at the same time. Talk about both. You can do it. — Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) February 12, 2024

9. Oh, and if you’re curious, the Kansas City Chiefs won the game, leading to this moment on the pitch

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

10. Taylor Swift was joined by a host of her most famous friends in a viewing suite, including Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice, as well as Travis Kelce’s mum Donna and brother Jason

Taylor Swift in her Super Bowl suite Steph Chambers via Getty Images

11. Unfortunately, the celebrations all got a little much for Lana