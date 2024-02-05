34 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From The 2024 Grammys

Gathering the biggest names in the music industry under one roof is usually a guaranteed recipe for fireworks – but this year’s Grammys ceremony was somehow even more action-packed than usual.
Between controversial speeches, historic wins and surprise A-listers making appearances, the event was full of attention-grabbing moments that all played out while music fans in the UK were tucked up in bed.
To help you get your head around what went on at the 2024 Grammys, we’ve rounded up all of the key moments. And, as ever, we’re kicking things off with the red carpet.
1. Miley Cyrus’ red carpet moment was always going to be hard to beat
2. But Doja Cat certainly gave it a good go with this eye-popping ensemble
3. Calvin Harris and Vick Hope made their first ever red carpet appearance as a couple – after quietly tying the knot last year
4. And we were very much here for Boygenius’ matching outfits
5. Last to arrive was Taylor Swift, who was joined on the red carpet by her pal and collaborator Lana Del Rey
6. Before the actual broadcast got underway, we were over the moon to hear Kylie Minogue had won her second Grammy (but not as excited as Kylie herself, clearly!)
7. Dua Lipa kicked off the proceedings with what just might be the performance of her career (and debuted a new song in the process!)
8. Trevor Noah’s opening speech included a shout-out to surprise guest Meryl Streep...
9. …And Taylor Swift seemed much more impressed by his jokes than Jo Koy’s
10. He also had a very topical joke about the ongoing debacle involving TikTok and Universal Music
11. Mariah Carey was sooo Mariah Carey presenting the first award of the night…
12. …which went to another MC, Miley Cyrus, giving her the first Grammy win of her career
13. Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car performance was a good reminder of what a talent she really is
14. SZA brought her song Kill Bill to life with this cinematic performance
15. And Billie Eilish proved that, on top of everything else, she’s a fantastic vocalist...
16. ...even if she did inspire a few memes along the way...
17. Trevor Noah made a nod to the upcoming US election as he reflected on the history of the Recording Academy
18. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers performance got everyone up dancing (and we mean everyone!)
19. Taylor Swift used her 13th ever Grammy win to announce she has a new album on the way
20. Annie Lennox ended her impassioned tribute to Sinéad O’Connor to call for a ceasefire and ‘peace in the world’
21. The In Memoriam section ended with a fitting celebration of Tina Turner from The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino
22. Jay-Z certainly spoke his truth during his surprise appearance
23. Joni Mitchell more than lived up to her reputation as a music legend with her first ever Grammys performance
24. And Burna Boy brought Afrobeats to the Grammys stage for the first time, with a bit of help from Brandy and 21 Savage
25. Victoria Monét highlighted the importance of perseverance with her Best New Artist speech (even if they did try – unsuccessfully! – to play her off)
26. Meryl Streep stole the show once again when she presented Record Of The Year with son-in-law Mark Ronson
27. And Miley Cyrus’ second acceptance speech of the night was a little less family friendly than her first
28. Billy Joel was another music legend who put in a stellar performance
29. Céline Dion gave a beautiful speech as she presented Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift
30. Taylor is now the artist with the most Album Of The Year wins in history, overtaking previous record-holders Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon
31. A lot of people reckon Taylor ‘ignored’ Céline when she accepted her award
