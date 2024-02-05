Entertainmentukmusic awards seasonTaylor Swift

34 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From The 2024 Grammys

This year's ceremony included political statements, surprise A-list guests and some historic wins.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

A selection of key moments from the 2024 Grammys ceremony
A selection of key moments from the 2024 Grammys ceremony
Getty

Gathering the biggest names in the music industry under one roof is usually a guaranteed recipe for fireworks – but this year’s Grammys ceremony was somehow even more action-packed than usual.

Between controversial speeches, historic wins and surprise A-listers making appearances, the event was full of attention-grabbing moments that all played out while music fans in the UK were tucked up in bed.

To help you get your head around what went on at the 2024 Grammys, we’ve rounded up all of the key moments. And, as ever, we’re kicking things off with the red carpet.

1. Miley Cyrus’ red carpet moment was always going to be hard to beat

Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

2. But Doja Cat certainly gave it a good go with this eye-popping ensemble

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

3. Calvin Harris and Vick Hope made their first ever red carpet appearance as a couple – after quietly tying the knot last year

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

4. And we were very much here for Boygenius’ matching outfits

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

5. Last to arrive was Taylor Swift, who was joined on the red carpet by her pal and collaborator Lana Del Rey

6. Before the actual broadcast got underway, we were over the moon to hear Kylie Minogue had won her second Grammy (but not as excited as Kylie herself, clearly!)

7. Dua Lipa kicked off the proceedings with what just might be the performance of her career (and debuted a new song in the process!)

8. Trevor Noah’s opening speech included a shout-out to surprise guest Meryl Streep...

9. …And Taylor Swift seemed much more impressed by his jokes than Jo Koy’s

10. He also had a very topical joke about the ongoing debacle involving TikTok and Universal Music

11. Mariah Carey was sooo Mariah Carey presenting the first award of the night…

12. …which went to another MC, Miley Cyrus, giving her the first Grammy win of her career

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

13. Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car performance was a good reminder of what a talent she really is

14. SZA brought her song Kill Bill to life with this cinematic performance

15. And Billie Eilish proved that, on top of everything else, she’s a fantastic vocalist...

16. ...even if she did inspire a few memes along the way...

17. Trevor Noah made a nod to the upcoming US election as he reflected on the history of the Recording Academy

18. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers performance got everyone up dancing (and we mean everyone!)

19. Taylor Swift used her 13th ever Grammy win to announce she has a new album on the way

20. Annie Lennox ended her impassioned tribute to Sinéad O’Connor to call for a ceasefire and ‘peace in the world’

21. The In Memoriam section ended with a fitting celebration of Tina Turner from The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino

22. Jay-Z certainly spoke his truth during his surprise appearance

23. Joni Mitchell more than lived up to her reputation as a music legend with her first ever Grammys performance

24. And Burna Boy brought Afrobeats to the Grammys stage for the first time, with a bit of help from Brandy and 21 Savage

25. Victoria Monét highlighted the importance of perseverance with her Best New Artist speech (even if they did try – unsuccessfully! – to play her off)

26. Meryl Streep stole the show once again when she presented Record Of The Year with son-in-law Mark Ronson

27. And Miley Cyrus’ second acceptance speech of the night was a little less family friendly than her first

28. Billy Joel was another music legend who put in a stellar performance

29. Céline Dion gave a beautiful speech as she presented Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift

30. Taylor is now the artist with the most Album Of The Year wins in history, overtaking previous record-holders Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

31. A lot of people reckon Taylor ‘ignored’ Céline when she accepted her award

32. But we’re pleased to report that they looked very happy to see one another after the ceremony

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

33. Taylor Swift also gave a shout-out to Lana Del Rey, who was ‘hiding’ during her Album Of The Year speech

34. Let’s end as all good awards shows should... with a glamorous shot of Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go To Homepage
Close

What's Hot