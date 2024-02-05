34 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From The 2024 Grammys

A selection of key moments from the 2024 Grammys ceremony Getty

Gathering the biggest names in the music industry under one roof is usually a guaranteed recipe for fireworks – but this year’s Grammys ceremony was somehow even more action-packed than usual.

Between controversial speeches, historic wins and surprise A-listers making appearances, the event was full of attention-grabbing moments that all played out while music fans in the UK were tucked up in bed.

To help you get your head around what went on at the 2024 Grammys, we’ve rounded up all of the key moments. And, as ever, we’re kicking things off with the red carpet.

1. Miley Cyrus’ red carpet moment was always going to be hard to beat

Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

2. But Doja Cat certainly gave it a good go with this eye-popping ensemble

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

3. Calvin Harris and Vick Hope made their first ever red carpet appearance as a couple – after quietly tying the knot last year

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

4. And we were very much here for Boygenius’ matching outfits

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

5. Last to arrive was Taylor Swift, who was joined on the red carpet by her pal and collaborator Lana Del Rey

6. Before the actual broadcast got underway, we were over the moon to hear Kylie Minogue had won her second Grammy (but not as excited as Kylie herself, clearly!)

7. Dua Lipa kicked off the proceedings with what just might be the performance of her career (and debuted a new song in the process!)

dua lipa performs unreleased song “training season” at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/kxaCiJsz3x — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 5, 2024

8. Trevor Noah’s opening speech included a shout-out to surprise guest Meryl Streep...

Meryl Streep arrives fashionably late to the #Grammys -- just as host Trevor Noah was talking about her. pic.twitter.com/o3CCB1PTp0 — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

9. …And Taylor Swift seemed much more impressed by his jokes than Jo Koy’s

(WATCH) Trevor Noah shouts out to Taylor Swift making her #GRAMMYs entrance during his opening monologue pic.twitter.com/epsjVo9du8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024

10. He also had a very topical joke about the ongoing debacle involving TikTok and Universal Music

"shame on you TikTok for ripping off these artists, that's Spotify's job"



For the record, Spotify says it has paid $40 billion to musicians so far...#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cVdmD44DNu — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) February 5, 2024

11. Mariah Carey was sooo Mariah Carey presenting the first award of the night…

12. …which went to another MC, Miley Cyrus, giving her the first Grammy win of her career

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

13. Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car performance was a good reminder of what a talent she really is

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

14. SZA brought her song Kill Bill to life with this cinematic performance

SZA performs "Kill Bill" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/kLO7G1Tuhb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

15. And Billie Eilish proved that, on top of everything else, she’s a fantastic vocalist...

Finneas and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/J4JbvpuoUl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

16. ...even if she did inspire a few memes along the way...

17. Trevor Noah made a nod to the upcoming US election as he reflected on the history of the Recording Academy

Trevor said “Hollywood’s biggest night in music is still younger than americas next president”



Please bring him back every year — wicked witch of the east bro (@wickedchromatic) February 5, 2024

Thats right, music’s biggest night is still younger than the next president 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UGO4YPI0Yb — Dani (@davis_the_great) February 5, 2024

18. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers performance got everyone up dancing (and we mean everyone!)

"Why are you acting like you don't know this song?" - Miley Cyrus during her performance of "Flowers" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/t5JaasB8C0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

19. Taylor Swift used her 13th ever Grammy win to announce she has a new album on the way

Taylor Swift announces her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/uKCXm5RQbj — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

20. Annie Lennox ended her impassioned tribute to Sinéad O’Connor to call for a ceasefire and ‘peace in the world’

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

21. The In Memoriam section ended with a fitting celebration of Tina Turner from The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino performs Tina Turner's song "Rolling On The River" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/sQdrDGJ1IQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

22. Jay-Z certainly spoke his truth during his surprise appearance

Jay-Z at the #Grammys: "...[Beyoncé] has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year.



Some of you will feel like you were robbed. Some of you will get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category! Sorry ... when I get nervous, I tell the truth!" pic.twitter.com/1suz8P8APR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

23. Joni Mitchell more than lived up to her reputation as a music legend with her first ever Grammys performance

Can you even imagine what it means to sing the lyrics to "Both Sides Now" when you're in your eighties? That song has always held so much wisdom, and now it feels even weightier. pic.twitter.com/yNVg7CJ6NG — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 5, 2024

24. And Burna Boy brought Afrobeats to the Grammys stage for the first time, with a bit of help from Brandy and 21 Savage

Burna Boy performs with Brandy and 21 Savage at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0wJF9fxttN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

25. Victoria Monét highlighted the importance of perseverance with her Best New Artist speech (even if they did try – unsuccessfully! – to play her off)

Victoria Monét accepts the award for Best New Artist at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/BiAaOyBil5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

26. Meryl Streep stole the show once again when she presented Record Of The Year with son-in-law Mark Ronson

(WATCH) Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson present Record of the Year #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/H4fd7JmR2M — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024

27. And Miley Cyrus’ second acceptance speech of the night was a little less family friendly than her first

“i don’t think I forgot anyone but i might’ve forgotten underwear”



MILEY CYRUS ALWAYS GONNA BE ICONIC#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DsSit9iTsw — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) February 5, 2024

28. Billy Joel was another music legend who put in a stellar performance

Billy Joel closes out the 2024 #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/l3Akpg3lkK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

29. Céline Dion gave a beautiful speech as she presented Album Of The Year to Taylor Swift

Céline Dion makes a surprise appearance at the #GRAMMYs to present the award for Album Of The Year. pic.twitter.com/VVcu6gP43i — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

30. Taylor is now the artist with the most Album Of The Year wins in history, overtaking previous record-holders Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

31. A lot of people reckon Taylor ‘ignored’ Céline when she accepted her award

As someone who has defended Taylor, I can’t defend this. No acknowledgement of Celine whatsoever. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OSP5blZXGG — Emma Roos (@emmaliat) February 5, 2024

The way Taylor Swift ignored Celine Dion tho. 🥴🤣 yikes! #GRAMMYs — spiral alice (@badatlove222) February 5, 2024

It was a little weird how Taylor kind of basically ignored Celine. #Grammys — Tracee (@TraceeM) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/QeYxT81K4d — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) February 5, 2024

taylor accepting her award from celine pic.twitter.com/026JMfjG9u — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 5, 2024

32. But we’re pleased to report that they looked very happy to see one another after the ceremony

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

33. Taylor Swift also gave a shout-out to Lana Del Rey, who was ‘hiding’ during her Album Of The Year speech

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey while accepting Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs:



“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in… pic.twitter.com/xWyZjQQWSc — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

34. Let’s end as all good awards shows should... with a glamorous shot of Beyoncé