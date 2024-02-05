Céline Dion Makes Rare Surprise Public Appearance During This Year's Grammys

Céline Dion on stage at the 2024 Grammys Kevin Winter via Getty Images

This year’s Grammys ceremony came to an end with a surprise appearance from music legend Céline Dion.

Céline has been taking time out from the spotlight in recent history, following her diagnosis with the rare neurological disease stiff-person syndrome, which caused her to cancel her remaining tour dates to focus on her recovery.

Advertisement

However, the My Heart Will Go On singer made an unannounced appearance towards the end of Sunday night’s ceremony, to present the final award of the evening.

“Thank you all. I love you right back,” she told the crowd, after they gave her a rapturous reception.

Céline Dion makes a surprise appearance at the #GRAMMYs to present the award for Album Of The Year. pic.twitter.com/VVcu6gP43i — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

Céline continued: “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Advertisement

She then announced the nominees for Album Of The Year, with Taylor Swift making music history by becoming the only artist to have ever won the category on four separate occasions.

Céline Dion and Taylor Swift pictured together after the Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The National Organisation For Rare Diseases’ website describes stiff-person syndrome as a “rare acquired neurological disorder characterised by progressive muscle stiffness” and “repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms”.

“Muscular rigidity often fluctuates (i.e., grows worse and then improves) and usually occurs along with the muscle spasms,” they said. “Spasms may occur randomly or be triggered by a variety of different events including a sudden noise or light physical contact. In most cases, other neurological signs or symptoms do not occur.”