Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Past Beyoncé Snubs In Acceptance Speech During This Year's Ceremony

Jay-Z collects the Global Impact Award at the Grammys VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jay-Z was a surprise guest during Sunday night’s Grammys, where he accepted one of the awards show’s top accolades.

The pioneering rapper was the latest of the Global Impact Award, accepting the title alongside his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Advertisement

While on stage, Jay reflected on some of the artists from the hip-hop world who came before him and “opened doors”.

As his four-minute speech continued, the 99 Problems musician ventured into past Grammys snubs, explaining: “I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right. We love y’all, we want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right.”

Turning his attention to his wife, Beyoncé, Jay couldn’t resist referencing the upset at last year’s Grammys, where the former Destiny’s Child star became the artist with the most wins in history, despite her album Renaissance missing out on the night’s top prize.

Beyoncé on stage during the 2023 Grammys Timothy Norris via Getty Images

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s subjective, because it’s music, and it’s opinion-based,” Jay said.

“I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right. We love y’all, we want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right. And obviously it’s subjective, because it’s music, and it’s opinion-based.

“But some things… you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, and has never won Album Of The Year, so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work? Think about that. Most Grammys. Never won Album Of The Year. That doesn’t work.”

Addressing the musicians in attendance, he continued: “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. No, no, no, when I get nervous I tell the truth!”

He concluded: “Outside of that, we’ve got to keep showing up. Forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life. We’ve got to keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve.”

Advertisement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z strike a pose during the 2024 Grammys Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Beyoncé has been nominated for Album Of The Year five times in her career (including as a contributor to Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster), but has lost out every time.

She currently holds the record as the artist with the most Grammy wins to her name, with 32 in total.

Jay has called out the Grammys in the past, after his album 4:44 was the most-nominated project at the awards show in 2018, only for him to end up going home empty-handed.

“Tell the Grammys fuck that ‘0 for 8’ shit,” he was heard rapping on the Beyoncé collab Apeshit, which was released later that year.