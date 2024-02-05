Billie Eilish's Haunting Grammys Performance Becomes An Instant Meme

Billie Eilish Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Billie Eilish delivered one of the stand-out moments of this year’s Grammys when she performed a beautiful rendition of her chart-topping hit What Was I Made For?.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Billie and her brother Finneas appeared on stage to deliver a stripped-back version of their latest number one, which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

For their performance, Billie appeared in a colourful ensemble which included a pink headscarf, a tweed jacket and some glamorous sunglasses.

Finneas and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/J4JbvpuoUl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

The look was actually an homage to the “Poodle Parade” Barbie, which was first released in 1965.

However, for those who weren’t familiar with the reference, it didn’t take them long before they began suggesting other potential inspirations for Billie’s outfit over on X (formerly Twitter)…

Billie Eilish giving Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) in "The Birds" vibes at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/VMzuYEdaG3 — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) February 5, 2024

Billie J Blige!!!! YOU BETTER SING pic.twitter.com/JyjYbmVgO8 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 5, 2024

grey gardens barbie (complimentary) pic.twitter.com/lTQHr5oTTh — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) February 5, 2024

What was I made for pic.twitter.com/lynOI4lmI4 — TiMZ (@TimmyPuddin) February 5, 2024

Why does Billie eilish look like Joanne the scammer #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Dn6T4rbO23 — bri (@brileighh11) February 5, 2024

what was I made for pic.twitter.com/1wPsdeIPu2 — abi 🐍 REP TV || 💍 con la euge (@percyloml_) February 5, 2024

Billie Eilish is dressed as the Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965 at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/kBH7kcEn6g — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) February 5, 2024

Going into Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony, Billie was one of the top-nominated performers of the year, picking up six nominations in total, most of which were for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Ahead of the regular Grammys broadcast, she and Finneas celebrated a win in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, beating I’m Just Ken and Dance The Night, both of which were also featured in Greta Gerwig’s hit Barbie film.

Finneas and Billie Eilish on stage at the Grammys Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Billie has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars next month, an award she previously won in 2021 for her James Bond cut No Time To Die.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see from the 2024 Grammys in the red carpet gallery below…

