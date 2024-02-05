Let's Just Take A Moment To Appreciate Miley Cyrus' Grammys Look

Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

With six nominations and a performance during the main ceremony, this year’s Grammys ceremony was always going to be a big night for Miley Cyrus.

And a big night requires an epic red carpet look to match it – which the chart-topping star certainly delivered on.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, the former Hannah Montana performer walked the Grammys red carpet in a head-turning gold ensemble, complete with some towering high heels and some absolutely massive hair.

Miley being Miley, she struck some exaggerated poses for the photographers as she made her way into the event, even throwing it right back to her Bangerz era with some of her facial expressions.

Miley took us back to her Bangerz era at the Grammys Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

The We Can’t Stop singer first rose to prominence as the lead in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in the mid-2000s, but didn’t land her first Grammy nomination until 2015 for her infamous Bangerz album.

Advertisement

Since then, she’d only been nominated one more time, as a contributor to Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero – until this year’s event, where she secured a string of nominations.

Miley backstage at the 2024 Grammys Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

These included nods in the Grammys’ three biggest categories, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her number one hit Flowers as well as Album Of The Year for her latest collection Endless Summer Vacation.

Flowers was also recognised in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, while Miley’s duet with Brandi Carlile, Thousand Miles, was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Check out all the photos you need to see from the 2024 Grammys red carpet in the gallery below…