Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her First Ever Win At The Grammys With A Very Sweet Story

Miley Cyrus was presented with her first ever Grammy by Mariah Carey on Sunday night Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Almost two decades after releasing her first single, Miley Cyrus finally picked up her first Grammy wins on Sunday night, and marked the occasion with a very cute story.

During this year’s broadcast, Mariah Carey presented the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, which went to the former Hannah Montana star for her number one hit Flowers.

Advertisement

Miley began her acceptance speech by saying she almost missed the moment completely due to getting “stuck in the rain and traffic”.

She then revealed that she had a story she hadn’t originally intended to share, but changed her mind when she saw she was sharing the stage with Mariah.

Miley Cyrus wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2hhuOSkp53 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

“So,” Miley began. “There was a little boy, and all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly.

“And so, his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited. He just went outside in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground. He finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly.

Advertisement

“And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, Flowers, is my butterfly. Thank you.”

Later in the evening, the singer celebrated a second win for Flowers in the Record Of The Year category, this time delivering an acceptance speech that was a little more in keeping with the Miley we all know and love.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she concluded. “But I might’ve forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Miley Cyrus accepting the Grammy for Record of the Year, she’s so unserious 😭 pic.twitter.com/w01T80HL7U — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

Female artists reigned supreme at this year’s Grammys, where Taylor Swift made music history and Phoebe Bridgers took home four awards.

Other winners on the night included SZA, Billie Eilish and Best New Artist recipient Victoria Monét. Check out this year’s major Grammy winners here.