Here Are This Year's Grammy Winners As Taylor Swift Makes Music History

Female artists truly reigned supreme at this year’s Grammys, where women came out on top in all of the night’s major categories.
Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first artist in history to land four wins in the Album Of The Year category for her latest studio release, Midnights.
Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers secured four wins this year, including three as a member of the band Boygenius, and an additional award for her collaboration with SZA, another of the night’s top victors.
Other winners included Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét, who secured the Best New Artist title, the seventh consecutive year a female artist has taken home this award.
As you may know, the Grammys gives out around 100 awards in total, so here’s a selection of the night’s biggest winners. Click here to see the entire list on the Recording Academy’s website...
Album Of The Year
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record Of The Year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Best New Artist
Victoria Monét
Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
SZA and Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost In The Machine
Best Pop Dance Recording
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Best Rock Performance
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best Rock Album
Paramore – This Is Why
Best R&B Song
SZA – Snooze
Best Progressive R&B Album
SZA – SOS
Best R&B Album
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Rap Song
Scientists & Engineers – Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Killer Mike – Michael
Best Música Urbana Album
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Best Country Album
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Barbie The Album
Best Music Video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Producer Of The Year
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter Of The Year
Theron Thomas