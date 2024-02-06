Travis Kelce Reacts To 'Unbelievable' Taylor Swift's Grammys Success Ahead Of His Own Big Night

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Icon Sportswire/Getty/John Shearer

Travis Kelce has admitted he’s feeling the pressure to live up to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Grammys success at the Super Bowl this weekend.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs player and his NFL teammates will go up against the San Francisco 49ers on the biggest day in American sport.

Advertisement

And it’s apparently not lost on Travis that one of the most important moments in his sporting career comes just a week after Taylor made music history, when she became the first artist to receive the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys on four separate occasions.

“She’s unbelievable,” Travis said during an NFL press conference, heaping praise on his girlfriend’s latest accolade. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

.@tkelce on @taylorswift13's Grammy wins last night:



"I told her I'm gonna have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too."



📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFLN & CBSSN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/52TJmeRu06 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2024

During one of her Grammys acceptance speeches on Sunday night, Taylor made the announcement that she has a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, coming later this year.

Advertisement

Travis confirmed that he “has heard some of it”, describing the new music as “unbelievable” and adding: “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

in what reality has travis kelce heard ts11 before me😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LCd41QaDpG — chanel🐍✨ (@blackpopgirl) February 6, 2024

Fans have already begun speculating that parts of Taylor’s new album could be inspired by her break-up from actor Joe Alwyn, who she was with for six years before the pair went their separate ways earlier this year.